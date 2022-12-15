Categories
Lionel Messi in hamstring injury scare as Argentina ace skips


Argentina will be holding their breath over the fitness of captain Lionel Messi after he missed training on Thursday with a hamstring issue. With the 2022 World Cup final against France just three days away, Messi isn’t at 100 per cent after picking up a knock in the semi-final win against Croatia.

Alex Turk

By Alex Turk

Alex Turk is a sports reporter for express.co.uk, specialising in football.

