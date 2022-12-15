Lisa Hochstein Is “Giving Side Boob” in a Sheer, Sparkling Green

When it comes to rocking a sexy style, Lisa Hochstein knows how to flaunt her assets. Recently, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member seriously slayed in a blue velvet one-sleeve gown for the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, attending the gala with castmates Larsa Pippen and Dr. Nicole Martin.

Lisa again linked up with her RHOM castmates on Thursday, December 8, for the Season 5 premiere of RHOM. The mom of two was fully serving in a sparkling light green minidress by Retrofête X May Mashiah, “giving side boob” (as she noted in her caption) in a sultry Instagram video she shared on December 9 following the event. The dress was crafted with chain stone crystals on netting to create a mesh effect, and featured an asymmetrical hem and high leg slit.

Lisa completed her look with gold platform heels with glittering straps snaking up her legs, giving the outfit the perfect pop.

Lisa was sure to show all angles of the style on her Instagram page, first posting a video of the outfit and then sharing a series of photos on December 10 that included the glamorous, glittery details.

“Gorg,” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks wrote in the comments, while Alexia Nepola called Lisa a “hottie,” adding a slew of fire emojis for good measure.

“Live your best life,” The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley commented, sending the best of vibes.

Living her “best life” is something Lisa is focusing on these days amid the news of her separation from Dr. Lenny Hochstein. During her December 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lisa revealed that she and Lenny were “currently in litigation” over their 20,000-square-foot home. (Get a full tour in the video above.) “I am living in our house with the kids, and he is living elsewhere.”

