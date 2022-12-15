London Apple Store at White City unionizing with UTAW





United Tech & Allied Workers Union at Apple





The White City, London Apple Store location is signing up with the United Tech & Allied Workers Union to seek improved employee benefits, better training, and more pay.

The latest unionizing efforts are taking place in Apple White City, a store located in west London. Employees are asking for multiple improved benefits including pay raises and the ability to work from home.

The usual demands for fair pay, more balanced working hours, and improved management tools have been made. One demand includes better training that’s more practical and doesn’t rely heavily on web-based quizzes.