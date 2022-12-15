M6 closed northbound as car transporter erupts into flames in

The M6 has been closed in Cheshire after a car transporter caught fire. Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze on the northbound carriageway at around 2.14pm today (Thursday). The incident, which happened between junctions 19 and 20, involves the trailer section of the transporter. All the vehicles on the trailer are described as being “well alight”. There are no reports of any casualties as a result of the fire. National Highways has confirmed that the carriageway has been closed while the blaze is being dealt with.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service told CheshireLive: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving the trailer section of a car transporter. Up to ten vehicles on the trailer are involved in the blaze.

“The tractor unit has been detached from the trailer. The officer currently in charge of the incident has requested M6 north be closed while the fire is tackled.”

An update said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus are tackling the fire with hose reel jets. All vehicles on the trailer are well alight. There are no casualties involved in this incident.”

National Highways warned there were 90 minute delays as a result of the incident, with motorists being urged to reroute ahead of travelling.