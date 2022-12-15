Make-A-Wish Wyoming selects Yellowstone National Park Lodges as

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, Make-A-Wish Wyoming announced that Yellowstone National Park Lodges run by Xanterra Parks & Resorts is its “Community Partner of the Year.”

Yellowstone National Park Lodges has helped Make-A-Wish Wyoming fulfill wishes of kids with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Wyoming grants wishes not only to Wyoming kids but also helps the national organization fill 20-30 wishes per year from kids around the country who want to visit Wyoming.

“For kids who want to see beautiful geothermal features like geysers and hot springs and spot incredible wildlife like bison, wolves, bears, moose, and elk, Make-A-Wish Wyoming partners with Yellowstone National Park Lodges to provide life-changing, top of the line experiences in Yellowstone National Park,” Make-A-Wish Wyoming said in a press release Thursday.

In addition to lodging, Yellowstone National Park Lodges helps organize things like hikes, horseback rides, stagecoach rides and fishing experiences.

“We’ve been providing tours and activities for Make-A-Wish kids and their families,” Rick Hoeninghausen, director of sales and marketing with Yellowstone National Park Lodges, said in the press release. “Through these experiences, children and their families can see things seldom experienced anywhere else in the world. Our guides always comment how the inspiration they receive from the children is matched only by the inspiration provided by Yellowstone.”