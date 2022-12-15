Man indicted in 2002 attempted murder, rape case in Cecil County

A Cecil County grand jury indicted a man in connection with a 20-year-old attempted murder and rape investigation.Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault and other criminal charges, according to Maryland State Police. He remains held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.State police said a 20-year-old woman was attacked on April 6, 2002, and was left unconscious in a ditch off of Frenchtown Road near Port Deposit.Police said investigators conducted a forensic medical examination and collected DNA as evidence.In March 2020, a state police investigator re-opened the case. State police sought help from the FBI with regard to investigative genealogy. Authorities ultimately identified White as a person of interest and arrested him at his house on Nov. 10.The grand jury deliberated and handed down its indictment on Dec. 7, and an investigation continues.

