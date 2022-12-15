Categories
Man Utd braced for £141m loss as search for next Ronaldo takes


Ten Hag is in limbo over the funds available to him to recruit a Ronaldo replacement in January, with the Glazers’ intention to cash in on United already raining doubt over whether they can afford a marquee buy.

And the club’s latest financial report revealed damning figures featuring shocking losses and rising debt.

United are expected to delve into the loan market to find a cheap solution to the hole Ronaldo will leave after his November release, but they are crying out for a long-term option to boost Ten Hag’s ranks.

The Dutchman will hope new investment is made available next summer amid a rocky start to his reign among the club’s hierarchy.

Alex Turk

