Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer provides update on takeover





Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer refused to give too much away when pressed for an update on a potential takeover involving the Red Devils in the not-too-distant future. It was announced last month that the Glazers were exploring ‘strategic alternatives’ at United, with an outright sale of the club among the options on the table as things stand.

It has been claimed that United could be set to change hands by as early as next summer, with the Raine Group said to be aiming for a full sale of the club in the first quarter of 2023 for a fee in excess of £6billion. Glazer was quizzed on the current situation by The Athletic after watching France's win over Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals and insisted that the process is now in full swing but refused to provide any guarantees on the timescale of any potential takeover before the start of next season. "It's not necessarily a sale, it's a process and we're going forward with the process, so we'll see what happens," he said. "I'm here to really watch the World Cup but I appreciate your interest. That's the update, it's the process and the process is proceeding." Glazer was then pressed for more details but quickly replied: "Once again, I'm here to enjoy the World Cup but I appreciate your questions."

The same report claims that discussions have already been held over a Saudi-led takeover of United, while there have also been early talks with Dubai-based firms as the Glazers seek external investment in the Red Devils, either by way of attracting new minority shareholders or by selling the club altogether. The Raine Group have been selected as United's exclusive financial advisors as a result of their work in helping to arrange the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Todd Boehly earlier this year, with the Blues changing hands for a total fee of around £2.85bn. Any deal to see the Glazers relinquish control at United would likely go down well with the vast majority of supporters, who have voiced their collective opposition to their American ownership on a consistent basis over the last few years. The family have struggled to win over the Red Devils faithful since their connection with the club began in 2003, with United's on-pitch decline over the last decade and a perceived lack of investment from the powers that be contributing to a growing anti-Glazer sentiment within certain sections of their fanbase.

United have also been forced to handle rising levels of debt in recent years under their Glazer-led ownership model, while their failure to ensure a smooth transition after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement has led to the club falling away from Europe's elite in terms of their results in the Premier League and in UEFA competitions. The involvement of the Glazers in dragging United into last year's European Super League fiasco went on to cause further damage to their reputation and sparked near-universal criticism from supporters, pundits and former players alike. Red Devils legend Roy Keane, who left United shortly after the Glazers took full control in 2005, recently hailed the 'good news' that the club had been put up for sale by their wealthy American owners. "That's good news for United fans, again, the last few years they've wanted owners out," Keane told ITV Sport last month. "There's been no relationship. They [the Glazers] are business people so it's good news for the fans."