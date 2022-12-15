Manchester City willing to increase their offer for RB Leipzig

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are reportedly willing to increase their offer for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol to £110million.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is being chased by Man City





Everton are keen on a move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Boulaye Dia after he impressed at the Qatar World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes has paid tribute to departing Portugal manager Fernando Santos after the veteran boss was sacked this week.

Paulo Fonseca has emerged a possible candidate to take over as the next Portugal boss.

Chelsea prospect Cesare Casadei is one Blues youngster who could be set for a loan move in the January transfer window.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, according to reports.

Arsene Wenger has been “brainwashed” into making “stupid statements” since joining Fifa, according to Norway manager Stale Solbakken.

Lionel Messi in the World Cup final is a wonderful moment for football and Argentina will be playing for him, says Pablo Zabaleta.

Dele Alli’s time in Turkey is showing no signs of improving as he is performing “below expectations” at Besiktas.

DAILY MAIL

Cody Gakpo remains Manchester United’s prime target for January if they can agree a fee but PSV want a club record of over £40million.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Sofyan Amrabat.

Leicester, Wolves and West Ham are interested in Azzedine Ounahi after he caught the eye for Morocco.

Azzedine Ounahi has excelled for Morocco at the World Cup





Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will officiate the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday afternoon.

Sevilla have reportedly placed a £26million price tag on goalkeeper Yassine Bounou following his heroic performances at the World Cup for semi-finalists Morocco.

Real Madrid will reportedly not stand in the way of Karim Benzema flying to Qatar to feature for France in the 2022 World Cup final amid speculation he could still be called upon.

Antonio Conte would ‘think ten times’ before making a decision over whether to return to Juventus as the Serie A club’s manager.

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have reunited in training, in what will be a sight that sparks fears into their Premier League rivals.

Dave the Cat is reportedly set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between several England stars who are bidding to take home the stray after he became the Three Lions’ mascot in Qatar.

Jesse Lingard has admitted that he feels “misunderstood at times'” and insists that he “loves training and football”- despite accusations that he is distracted by his off-field interests.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Republic of Ireland women’s team manager Vera Pauw has been accused of “weight shaming” by former players at the American club she managed in 2018, but Pauw has denied remarking on players’ appearances or tracking their weight while at Houston Dash.