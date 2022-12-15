Marten population unknown, but habitat loss under threat

While a two-year Pacific marten study undertaken by Defenders of Wildlife and Wildlands Network in North-Central New Mexico intends to produce a detailed picture of the carnivorous mammal’s population and distribution in the southernmost reaches of its habitat, several wildlife experts who conducted an American mink habitat and population survey last year say there is no doubt that marten habitat is increasingly under threat in New Mexico.
“There’s not enough data — which is hard to get on rare species — to really show population decline, statistically, but there’s certainly been a loss of habitat,” said Jon Klingel, a retired wildlife biologist who worked for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for 13 years, during which time he launched the Biota Information System of New Mexico, the state’s species database.
Klingel, wildlife researcher Brian Long and environmental advocate Marty Peale submitted their grant-funded American mink survey to Game and Fish in January of this year. They found no evidence of mink along riparian areas in North-Central New Mexico, but did identify the presence of Pacific marten, which inhabit non-riparian areas.
Long, who lives in Des Montes, has been monitoring marten in Taos County for decades.
“The short-term threats [to the species] are logging and development,” while climate change is likely to transform vegetation zones, Long said, noting that spruce/fir zones provide the best marten habitat in New Mexico. Spruce/fir zones exist between 9,000 and 11,000 feet above sea level in New Mexico, just below the 13,600 foot elevation of treeless Wheeler Peak, the state’s highest mountain.
“Our marten habitats are already up at the top elevations; there’s nowhere else for species to go,” he said, explaining that, as temperatures warm, Engelmann spruce and its companion species will naturally seek to grow at higher elevations in order to survive. The snowpack under which subnivean marten prey on rodents is threatened by climate change as well.
For the immediate future, however, “we have this little gem of habitat left where they can exist,” Long continued. “Some of it’s here, some of it’s in the Pecos, and some is further north in the Costilla range. It’s a unique habitat that we should protect for its intrinsic value.”
According to the World Wildlife Federation Living Planet Report, released in October, there has been a 69-percent decline worldwide in mammal, bird, fish, reptile and amphibian species populations since 1970, although the percentage for North America represented a relatively smaller 20-percent decline.
“In the Sangre de Cristo range, the best population of marten in New Mexico occurs in the area of Taos Ski Valley,” which has experienced a surge in development, Klingel wrote in a letter to Game and Fish last year asking that the species be upgraded from threatened to endangered under the state Wildlife Conservation Act.
“Marten need to be upgraded from threatened to endangered,” he wrote. “The habitat loss is from logging, thinning and mastication, glading in ski areas, climate change and possibly increased fire in spruce/fir” vegetation zones.
Currently, there are 116 species listed as threatened or endangered, the latter category indicating a threat of extinction. The list is reviewed by Game and Fish and updated by the state Game Commission every two years.
This year’s review found no reason to recommend up-listing Pacific marten, which was originally designated as a threatened species in New Mexico in 1975.
“Pacific martens in New Mexico are vulnerable to habitat degradation or fragmentation through timber harvesting in mature/old-growth forests, removal of downed timber as part of fuels reduction projects or as firewood, and catastrophic wildfire within the species’ range,” according to the 2022 Biennial Review of Threatened and Endangered Species of New Mexico. “Catastrophic wildfire likely poses the greatest threat under present conditions in the state. Marten are also very susceptible to trapping, although there is currently no open season for this furbearer in New Mexico. Illegal take of marten may pose a minor threat in some areas. Marten have been killed by vehicle impacts in New Mexico, but this is likely a minor threat in most areas of occurrence.
“No change in the current listing status of the Pacific marten is recommended,” the review concluded, indicating that a detailed study, like the one recently undertaken by Defenders of Wildlife and Wildlands Network, could change the department’s opinion. “The results from a recently-concluded camera-trap study in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains provided some additional information on the species’ current distribution in that part of New Mexico but also demonstrated the difficulties in monitoring this elusive species. Other studies to better assess habitat use, population status and population isolation in New Mexico are needed to inform forest management practices and other actions that might affect the species. An assessment of the impact of the 2022 Calf Canyon–Hermits Peak wildfire on high elevation habitat for this species in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains should be undertaken.”
A Game and Fish spokesperson indicated that the department was unable to immediately answer an emailed set of questions due to personnel being on assignment in the field. A spokesperson for the Carson National Forest said staff who could answer questions about the conflict between forest thinning treatments and wildlife — martens share habitat with lynx, snowshoe hare, boreal owl and other rare species in New Mexico — were on holiday leave.
Why should Taos County residents care about marten and the habitat in which the species live? “Why do we need any animals?” Klingel asked rhetorically. “A world without diverse wildlife is a pretty poor world.”
Peale said that, by studying and preserving marten habitat, “maybe we’re learning how to protect humans” and human habitat. “Let’s do the exercise; let’s think about what it would take. And maybe that’s a model for what it’s going to take to do it effectively for humans, too. We tend to be shortsighted in our problem solving. We need to think longer-term.”