Categories
Science

Marten population unknown, but habitat loss under threat


While a two-year Pacific marten study undertaken by Defenders of Wildlife and Wildlands Network in North-Central New Mexico intends to produce a detailed picture of the carnivorous mammal’s population and distribution in the southernmost reaches of its habitat, several wildlife experts who conducted an American mink habitat and population survey last year say there is no doubt that marten habitat is increasingly under threat in New Mexico. 

“There’s not enough data — which is hard to get on rare species — to really show population decline, statistically, but there’s certainly been a loss of habitat,” said Jon Klingel, a retired wildlife biologist who worked for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for 13 years, during which time he launched the Biota Information System of New Mexico, the state’s species database. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.