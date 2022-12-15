‘Massive hairstyle mistake’ could be ageing you





“I think it’s really important for us to have fun with our hair and be authentic to ourselves,” Lisa Farrell, a session stylist, educator and star of E4’s The Big Blowout who has over 17K followers on Instagram, told Express.co.uk. Oftentimes, she says customers can talk themselves out of certain hairstyles, which can result in them playing it safe to the detriment of their overall aesthetic.

Choosing a new hairstyle or cut can be daunting, especially if you’re hoping to try something more contemporary or need a functional cut to fit with your lifestyle. However, according to Lisa, this shouldn’t put you off trialling something new. “It’s really important that if you’re going through any drastic changes or wanting to do a transformation, that you go to a hair expert and hairdresser,” she said. “They will sit there with you and talk you through what hairstyles suit your hair type, texture and face shape.” Ultimately though, the right haircut for you is less to do with the chop itself, and more to do with the client. Lisa explained: “The most common mistake people make when looking for the right hairstyle for them is talking themselves out of what they really want. READ MORE: ‘Daring’ hair colour can give ‘a more youthful feel’

“Always take advice from an expert, that is what they’re there for, they are an expert for a reason. People may tell themselves they need to lose weight, or they need to be younger, or they’ll do it at the right time or when their kids grow up. But all these things are massive mistakes when deciding on the right hairstyle for you.” The way you carry yourself, and your hair cut, could end up being the thing that ages you, rather than the hair itself. “Your hair should be functional, and beautiful, and complement you in all ways, not only your face and face shape,” said Lisa. “It should complement the way that you walk. The biggest mistakes are that people believe they can’t carry something off when they can. Confidence is key.” DON’T MISS

However, she also recommends finding a hairstylist who helps to boost your confidence when in the chair. “Don’t be afraid to date a few different hairdressers until you find the right one that works for you,” she said. “When it comes to a hairstylist it is a special bond and relationship, so find the right one for you. There’s nothing wrong with speed dating.” Five haircuts set to be bang on trend in 2023 With 2023 just around the corner, many people might be considering starting the new year with a fresh chop and a brand-new look. If you’re looking for something more contemporary, experts from L’Officiel have predicted some of the biggest trends for 2023 based on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. A deep side part The side parting is set to dip even lower in 2023, so if you’re a fan of off-centre parts this could be a fun and simple way to change up your hair without making a huge commitment to the chop.

Fringes Fringes are a timeless hair trend and one which is set to remain in the new year. From tiny fringes to eyelash-tickling bangs, there are a number of ways you can play with this hairstyle to suit your overall aesthetic. A bob cut The classic bob is set to return once again after the long bob took over in recent years. This bold hairstyle can add an instant edge, while also remaining versatile and functional. Side-swept pixie cut If you prefer something shorter, a pixie cut swept to one side appeared on several catwalks last year and is likely to be hitting the streets in 2023. It’s a great cut for those who don’t want to spend ages styling their hair and creates a playful yet modern appearance. Long vintage locks The 1970s and 80s are making something of a comeback, with the shaggy bowl cut and even mullets becoming increasingly popular. If you have long locks but want to try something new, a layered look is a great way to add some shape.





