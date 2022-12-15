Matt Dawson details ‘one line’ from Meghan that changed his





Former Question of Sport star Matt Dawson, 50, says his “perception” of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has “completely changed” after watching their explosive docuseries on Netflix. Matt explained to Express.co.uk that he was initially unimpressed by the first three episodes but “one line” turned things around for him.

He said: “Do you know what, myself and Elizabeth settled in on Friday and initially in the first 10 minutes I was thinking, ‘Oh no, this is like a woe is me type doc’. “Anyway, I stuck with it and then there was one line from Meghan that absolutely and completely changed my perception.” The line he was referring to was when Meghan said during her candid interview: “The past six years of my life, books are written about our story from people who I don’t know. “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” READ MORE:Meghan Markle and Prince Harry doc is a ‘boring money grab’ says star

Matt continued: “I just thought, do you know what, in their environment and where everyone is going to have a view of Harry because he is a bit of an adopted son to everybody after what happened in the past, I sort of thought, ok, go with it. “We all want to know what they are like, so why don’t we just get to see what they are like. It is what it is, but at least it’s in their voice.” The retired rugby player added that he “loved” getting to learn intimate details from the early days of Meghan and Harry’s romance. He exclaimed: “There is no way that anyone could write that! We are obviously all interested in it and we are getting those little nuggets that we wouldn’t have known before, so it has definitely served its purpose.

Next year, they will be bringing a new live sports quiz to theatres across the country which promises a new format of testing questions, lively audience interaction, games, hilarity and a cast of famous guests. As it was with their previous outings, Sue will be at the helm with Matt and Phil as team captains. Sue said: “It’s been a while since I was last on tour with Matt and Phil, and I’ve really missed working with them. “I’m delighted to be part of Extra Time with the boys and take this new show to audiences around the UK. We always have such a brilliant time together, I can’t wait!”

Cricket legend Phil Tufnell added: “There’s nothing quite like doing a live show, the interaction you get with the audience is always a thrill. “Extra Time will be a great opportunity to rekindle the team’s magic and bring plenty of excitement and hilarity to the theatre.” And Matt echoed: “I’m really looking forward to going out on the road again and being part of Extra Time. “Live shows are always slightly unpredictable and different at every venue which is all part of the fun. “We always have the best time together on stage and especially with the audiences who help make the experience so special. We love doing live shows and we’re really looking forward to seeing you in 2023.” Tickets go on pre-sale at 10am on Friday, December 16 and general sale on Monday, December 19: visit ticketmaster.co.uk/ simonfielder.com for details.