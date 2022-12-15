Meghan and Harry blasted as ‘ungrateful’ for Nottingham Cottage

The last three episodes dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, and viewers have been quick to give their views on the latest revelations. One part of episode four which angered some people watching was a scene in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a swipe at Nottingham Cottage, a home which they were provided with by the Royal Family.
The couple had been gifted the cottage located close to Kensington Palace, where other members of the family resided.
In the tell-all series, Meghan described their former home as “small”.
She remarked: “It sounds very regal but Nottingham Cottage was so small.”
Harry added the building had “low ceilings” and continued: “As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. We were living in a cottage. On palace grounds.
@IndyJef posted: “@Dawnie652 William and Kate lived in Nottingham cottage with Prince George for quite a few years, actually. Also: William is the future King. You need to get over that.”
@windsorwatcher added: “I can’t believe they’re going to complain about the size of a house when there are people on the streets & living in temporary accommodation & people who can’t afford to move out of their parent’s home & people who are paying crazy money for a place the size of Nottingham Cottage.”
“Complaining about Nottingham cottage?? The same cottage 2 future heirs (Prince William and Prince George) lived in. Seriously…,” @Roxy_Wales shared. (sic)
In the first few episodes of Meghan and Harry’s programme, the couple shared their thoughts on their royal experience.
The last three episodes saw the couple exploring their decision to step away from the monarchy.
They also talked about the moment Harry broached the subject of making an exit from the royals.
Harry went on to say that during the fiery interview, the late Queen Elizabeth II remained silent.
Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.
