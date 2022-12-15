Meghan and Harry blasted as ‘ungrateful’ for Nottingham Cottage

The last three episodes dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, and viewers have been quick to give their views on the latest revelations. One part of episode four which angered some people watching was a scene in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a swipe at Nottingham Cottage, a home which they were provided with by the Royal Family.

The couple had been gifted the cottage located close to Kensington Palace, where other members of the family resided.

In the tell-all series, Meghan described their former home as “small”.

She remarked: “It sounds very regal but Nottingham Cottage was so small.”

Harry added the building had “low ceilings” and continued: “As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. We were living in a cottage. On palace grounds.

