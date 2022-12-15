Meghan and Harry branded ‘whiny b*****s’ over ‘very weird’ Netflix doc





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s have been torn apart over their new Netflix documentary series by US radio host Howard Stern, who branded them “whiny b*****s”. The six-part series sees the couple consistently complain about intrusion into their private lives by the British media. Following the release of the first three episodes last Thursday, Meghan and Harry issued a joint statement arguing “privacy” was not the driver for quitting the Royal Family in early 2020.

But Howard Stern has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying it is “very weird” to watch a show about two people who have historically plead for privacy. Speaking to co-host Robin Quivers on his radio show on Sirius XM, he questioned why the Netflix series has been made, describing it as “like the Kardashians except boring”. Stern said: “It’s been painful. I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, you know, we have shows [that] we watch, but they come off like such whiny b*****s. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.” The US radio host did however begin the segment by sympathising with Harry, whose mother Diana, Princess of Wales tragically died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

He said: “I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother. “I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So, you got my empathy there.” Stern then dramatically changes course, raging: “But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah, wah, wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, man oh man. “It’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘we wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone’ and then their special on Netflix. “Showing them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?” READ MORE: Moment Meghan Markle realised she had upstaged Queen on special day

“It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me [and] I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work. “First of all, that estate, when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds. “I live in my house [that] I haven’t left in three years. It doesn’t seem like [a] prison to me. Then you got butlers and cars and food.” The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary series on Netflix, which were released last Thursday, detailed how the couple first met and how their relationship blossomed.

But the majority of the opening episodes sees them launch furious attacks against the British media over what they claimed was an invasion of privacy. The final three episodes, released today, see Meghan and Harry detail their departure from the Royal Family but also complain about their security being withdrawn. Harry is seen filming himself himself on the couple’s “freedom flight”, while the price also makes reference to “institutional gaslighting”. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace said today they will not be commenting on the allegations and claims made by Harry and Meghan in the latest episodes of their Netflix docu-series.