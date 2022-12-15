Meghan and Harry doc claims they were cut off so they would

Tyler praised the couple: “And for the both of them to have the wherewithal to say, ‘I don’t give a damn if it’s the palace. I’m out of here.’ I applaud that.”

Harry and Meghan then caught the so-called ‘Freedom Flight” from Vancouver, Canada to Tyler’s home in LA where they lived secretly for six weeks before the media finally discovered their location.

Once the press found them, there were living at the Beverley Hills mansion, there were drones and helicopters swarming the property.

The documentary went on to their battles with the media as they sought privacy as well as Meghan speaking about her tragic miscarriage.