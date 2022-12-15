Meghan and Harry’s Sussex titles ‘absolutely’ should be revoked

Harry & Meghan: Russell Myers says they’re playing ‘blame game’

The final instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries was released on Thursday, with the couple providing further insight into their lives together, alongside their relationship with the Firm and the press. Harry and Meghan retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles when they chose to step back from their roles as senior royals, almost three years ago. But a new poll of Express.co.uk readers has found widespread support for their dukedom to be removed.

Speaking during the fifth episode of their six-episode series, the couple shared the challenges they faced in the Royal Family, and the reasons behind their decision to step back. Harry speaks about how they had previously tried to break away and move to New Zealand and then South Africa. Ahead of their move to Canada, King Charles, the then-Prince of Wales, asked Harry to put his plans in writing. He said he sent repeated messages through email on January 1,2 and 3 sharing the couple’s plans. He added: “In one of those I said that if it didn’t work out we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be. That was the plan. “We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space, but we were also really passionate about continuing our work throughout the Commonwealth supporting the Queen.” READ MORE: Meghan’s friend says Duchess ‘could’ve said more’ during Oprah chat

Some 97 percent of Express.co.uk readers think Harry and Meghan should lose their titles

The couple were given the Sussex dukedom on their wedding day by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and retained the honour when they left the Firm. Conservative MP Bob Seely has said he is planning to introduce a private member’s bill to give the Privy Council the power to revoke Harry and Meghan’s royal status. The Isle of Wight MP told MailOnline he was considering the bill to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act before the couple’s Netflix series was released. He claimed that the couple were “monetising” their titles, and told the PA news agency: “As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.”

In a poll that ran from 1.30pm on Friday, December 9, to 12.30pm on Thursday, December 15, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Should Harry and Meghan be stripped of their titles?” In total, a whopping 25,142 people responded with the overwhelming result being “yes”, gaining 97 percent (24,255 people) of votes cast. A further three percent (776 people) said “no” they should not lose their titles, while 111 people said they did not know. Hundreds of comments were left below the accompanying article as readers shared their thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles. DON’T MISS: Queen would be ‘appalled’ by Sussexes’ behaviour says former PM aide [INSIGHT]

Harry and Meghan were given the Sussex dukedom on their wedding day

Meanwhile, others argued that this should go further and remove all titles and privileges. Username WBP said: “Absolutely strip them of anything and everything you possibly can.” Username JanetWCQ1958 said: “Yes, absolutely. Harry should be stripped of all of his titles.” And Username TEKNOGYPSY added: “Not only should their titles be stripped, but he should be removed from the line of succession.” Likewise, username Pmc19 said: “Harry should be removed from the line of succession to the throne.”

The final instalment of Harry & Meghan was released on Netflix on Thursday

Harry revealed the couple were ‘willing to relinquish’ their Sussex titles if needed

Username maximumoverdrive78 added: “Not just the Duke and Duchess, but also from the line of succession and the children too.” And username AReader remarked: “Yes, the titles should be removed. Harry should be removed from the succession. They need to be separated from the Firm in every way that matters.” However, some thought that the couple should keep their titles, with username Pivoine rouge commenting: “Removing their titles would accomplish nothing, would just look petty.” And username Gilli Pepper added that they should “keep their titles which mean absolutely nothing to people outside of UK”.

The MP has proposed a change be made to legislation to strip the couple’s titles