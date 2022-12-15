Categories
Meghan & Harry watch Oprah Winfrey interview at home


New footage from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series have unveiled never before seen footage of the couple watching their interview with Oprah Winfrey at their California home. In the intimate shots, Meghan is seen cradling her baby bump while Harry has his arm protectively around his wife

Their dog is also seen snuggled on the sofa between them.

The interview was televised on March 7 2021, when Meghan was six months pregnant with their daughter Lilibet.

At one point Harry has his hand over Meghan’s eyes, however she removes it before looking intently at the screen.

A minute or so later Meghan is pictured tenderly stroking Harry’s cheek as they watch the interview.

Once the programme is over Meghan laughs and exclaims “Oh my God” before holding her face in her hands.

The pair then look at each other and lean in for a kiss before the camera filming them fades out.

In the documentary the Duchess of Sussex claims that the couple did not see the interview “until the world saw it”.

The singer and actor texted Meghan, who excitedly read out the message on the show, saying: “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

She described the message as saying: “Just checking in. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.

“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”



