Meghan Markle in fresh dig at royal tradition over wedding day

The first episode of Harry & Meghan recorded 2.4 million views on smart TV devices during its first day on Netflix in the UK.

Episode two had 1.5 million streams, while the third instalment racked up 800,000, according to independently audited figures supplied by overnights.tv [via Deadline].

Netflix ratings are being captured in the UK for the first time after the streaming service signed up as a member of Barb, the official television ratings body, in October.

Harry & Meghan beat the opening episode of season five of The Crown, which generated 1.1 million streams on the day of its premiere last month.

Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.





