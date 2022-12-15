Meghan Markle unveils Beyoncé’s text about safety after Oprah

During the interview with Oprah in March 2021, the couple alleged there had been “several conversations” within the Royal Family about the skin tone of their soon-to-be-born baby.

Prince William quickly leapt to the defence of the monarchy, and later stressed during a royal engagement: “We are very much not a racist family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accused the Royal Family of ignoring Meghan’s cries for mental health support that had left her feeling suicidal.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a rare public statement, which said the claims were “concerning” and would be “addressed by the family privately”.