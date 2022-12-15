Meghan Meghan tearfully breaks down over death threats

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Netflix with even more revelations about their royal experience. Episodes four to six saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking aim at the British press, and Meghan was highly emotional when she revealed death threats from online trolls had started to make her feel scared for her children.

Meghan had tears in her eyes recalling the death threats she has received since starting her relationship with Prince Harry.

She admitted she would stay up late at night worrying whether her family was safe following the torrent of online abuse.

“I’m a mum,” she said. “It’s my real life. And you are making people want to kill me.

“It’s not just a tabloid, it’s not just a story. You are making me scared.

“To be up and down in the middle of the night, looking down my hallway, like, ‘Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is the security on?’

“That’s real. ‘Are my babies safe?’ And you’ve created it for what?”

