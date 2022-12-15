Meghan’s friend says Duchess ‘could’ve said more’ during Oprah chat





The final installment of Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docu-series, was released on Thursday, the couple sharing the extent of the fallout following their bombshell documentary with their friend and neighbour, Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the couple did not hold back, discussing the likes of racism and mental health — but a friend interviewed as part of the documentary revealed that Meghan could have said a whole lot more.

In the final episode, viewers are given a glimpse into the Duke and Duchess’s lives following the famous interview, aired in March last year. Among the moments shared, the couple, who let cameras into their stunning Montecito home in California, discuss a text Meghan received from Beyoncé, who wanted to tell the 41-year-old that she admires her “bravery and vulnerability”. Meghan is also seen talking on the phone with the actor and director Tyler Perry — who is also Lilibet’s godfather — but their conversation ends abruptly when Harry receives a text message from his brother, William, regarding their Oprah interview. The 53-year-old told the docu-series how he got in touch with Meghan after he “empathised” with her and her struggle with her father, Thomas Markle, who sold stories to the press about Meghan.

The Oprah interview was full of revelations and allegations, many of which were aimed at the Royal Family. One even saw the couple claim that a member of the Firm asked “how dark” Archie’s skin “might be when he was born”. However, despite the breadth of the interview, Mr Perry suggested that Meghan did not say all that she could. Speaking to the camera, he said: “When I watched it I thought ‘there’s so much more she could have said’. But because she’s such a classy, elegant woman, she didn’t.” During the interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry did not reveal which family member made the comment. But, the Duchess said a “large part” of why they left the UK was because of racism. READ MORE: Prince William and Kate ‘avoiding’ Harry and Meghan’s series

She also revealed that she struggled with her mental health during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family to the extent that she contemplated suicide. The former Suits actress told how the whole experience was “almost unsurvivable” and said that she was “ashamed” to admit that she just “did not want to live anymore” which she described as a “very real and clear and frightening and constant thought”. But Harry explained that Meghan did not go through with it and told Oprah: “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby.” Despite going to “one of the senior-most people” for help, Meghan claimed that it could harm the institution, and added: “They said ‘my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution’.” DON’T MISS: Tory MP’s bid to stop European court meddling in Rwanda plan blocked [REPORT]

The Duchess also put to bed rumours that had circulated about her making Kate cry in the build-up to her and Harry’s fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. While it had been claimed that Meghan made Kate cry, she told Oprah that it was in fact the other way round, but explained that Kate, whom she described as a “good person”, wrote her a handwritten note apologising. She explained: “No. [I did not make Kate cry]. No, no, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it.” The couple also revealed the sex of their second child Lilibet, who was born on June 4 last year, just three months after the documentary aired. If you need to speak to someone, contact Mind.org.uk or call Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.