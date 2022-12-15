Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line lays off 9% of its shoreside

Norwegian Cruise Line holdings is letting go of 9% of its shoreside workforce. pportal@miamiherald.com

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings let go of 9% of its shoreside workforce on Wednesday, according to the company’s SEC filings.

The company declined to comment on which departments were affected and in which locations, but said that the “majority” of layoffs were in Miami.

NCLH’s corporate headquarters are near the Miami airport, but the company has offices around the world. NCLH is the parent company of three cruise lines: its flagship Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“In reviewing our business needs, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has taken several prudent actions across our business to align with our strategic priorities,” the company said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to restructure and rightsize our shoreside workforce, reducing our current and planned shoreside roles by approximately 9%.”

The SEC filing said that “cost minimization initiatives” in order to achieve “sustained, profitable growth,” were what caused the layoffs. Shipboard employees appear to have been spared.

Frank Del Rio, NCLH CEO, has come under fire in recent years for his salary. While the industry was in crisis and laying off thousands of workers during the pandemic, Del Rio made $36.4 million in 2020. He took in $22.6 million in 2021.

NCLH also announced some executive changes. The include:

Del Rio’s son, 44-year-old Frank Del Rio Jr., was promoted to president of Oceania Cruises.

Howard Sherman, the current president, will become “special advisor.”

Regent Seven Seas’ president, Jason Montague, will become a “special advisor” and will be replaced by Andrea DeMarco, who is currently the brand’s chief sales and marketing officer.