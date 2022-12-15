Mike Tindall laughs with wife Zara as couple support Kate at

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall was all smiles as he headed into Westminster Abbey to support Kate Middleton’s carol concert this evening. Princess Anne’s son-in-law was all smiles as he headed into the event.

The ITV star ditched his jungle attire for a chic navy blue suit with a red tie, while his wife donned a maroon coat for the occasion.

Senior members of the Royal Family headed to the central London church to support Kate’s Together at Christmas concert.

The Princess of Wales stunned in a maroon coat dress as she arrived at Westminster Abbey, where she will host the Christmas carol service.

It comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released the final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived soon after Kate and was soon joined by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who were their husbands.

Eugenie was seen in the sixth episode of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, visiting the family at their home in Montecito, California.