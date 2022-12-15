Moment Meghan Markle realised she had upstaged Queen on special day

Putting the blame on the media, Harry added: “But the media are the ones who choose who to put on the front page.

“First time that the penny dropped for her, M and I spent the night in a room in Buckingham Palace after an event where every single member of the family had been, including the Queen,” Harry said, reflecting on Remembrance Day back in 2018, where Meghan was featured predominantly on magazine covers.

Meghan then said: “The next morning, they’d set up breakfast for Harry and I” as Prince Harry added: “And on the front page of The [Sunday] Telegraph, Meghan.”

An eye-rolling Meghan said: “I went, ‘Oh my God’.”

Reflecting on Meghan’s reaction, Prince Harry said: “She was like, ‘But it’s not my fault’.”