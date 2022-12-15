Moment visibly upset Harry receives text from William after Oprah chat





Prince Harry is seen visibly upset after receiving a text message from Prince William following his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, adding: “I wish I knew what to do.” The dramatic scenes are from the final episode of the couple’s documentary series on Netflix. In early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family when they relocated from the UK to the US.

But in March 2021, Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves around the world after making damning allegations against the Royal Family during an explosive interview with Oprah. During the dramatic documentary scene, Meghan is seen talking with her friend Tyler Perry on her mobile phone. She then reads out the statement issued by Buckingham Palace following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Meghan is reading that out, Harry is shown deep in thought as he stares at his mobile phone screen. But then Meghan says: “What am I looking at?”, as a snivelling Harry shows her his mobile phone screen, to which Meghan replies: Wow.”

A few weeks after the Oprah interview, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died on April 9. He is asked on camera: “Tell me about going back.” Harry replies: “It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and my father, who just, you know, were very much, focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. “So neither… none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did. And you know, I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.” Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace said today they will not be commenting on the allegations and claims made by Harry and Meghan in the latest episodes of their Netflix docu-series. DON’T MISS

During the interview with Oprah in March 2021, the couple alleged there had been “several conversations” within the Royal Family about the skin tone of their soon-to-be-born baby. Prince William quickly leapt to the defence of the monarchy, and later stressed during a royal engagement: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accused the Royal Family of ignoring Meghan’s cries for mental health support and had left her feeling suicidal. Buckingham Palace issued a rare public statement, which said the claims were “concerning” and would be “addressed by the family privately”.

A short statement issued on behalf of the Queen read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.” The rare statement followed two days of crisis talks among senior members of the Royal Family, as well as Buckingham Palace aides, over the best way to handle the public fallout from the shock interview.