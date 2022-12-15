Morata has already dyed his hair red ahead of possible Man Utd

Much to his dismay, though, United then decide to hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku instead – with the Belgium international joining for a huge £75million.

That left Morata with a dilemma. Should he stay at Real Madrid, and continue to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema, or head off elsewhere?

Ultimately, he settled for the latter. Chelsea, after missing out on Lukaku, then turned to the 30-year-old and brought him to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after his move to west London, Morata confirmed he’d received an offer from United. He said: “I had various offers this summer, not only Chelsea and Manchester United but also from different leagues.

