More than 4,300 Russian troops ‘ready to surrender to Ukraine’

More than 4,300 Russian troops are ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian forces, a spokesperson has claimed. Vitaliy Matvienko, who heads up a project which provides information on how Russian troops can surrender, told the Ukrainian network FREEDOM TV that many have also submitted relevant appeals within the so-called ‘I want to live’ framework.

He said: “There are more than 4,300 requests since the start of the project ‘I want to live’ and at the moment.

“Basically, these are Russian servicemen or mobilised, who are interested in how to surrender.

“Or they are those who have already decided to surrender, and we communicate with them, carry out all the necessary work.”

Matvienko also stressed that Kyiv guarantees full security of all conversations and correspondence with Russian prisoners of war.

JUST IN: Russian hackers claim to have infiltrated FBI with names and bank details exposed