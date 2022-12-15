Morocco file complaint to FIFA as fans call for rematch of France

Morocco have reportedly filed a complaint to FIFA over the officials in their World Cup semi-final clash against France on Wednesday. The African side were beaten 2-0 on the night, with Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani on the score sheet for Les Bleus.
But despite the somewhat convincing scoreline, the Morocca squad left the Al Bayt Stadium feeling infuriated by the result. Walid Regragui’s side felt that they were robbed of the chance to make history by not being awarded two penalties.
Thus, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) have reportedly lodged an ‘official complaint’ to FIFA, according to FootMercato. They are thought to be unhappy with the standard of referee Cesar Ramos and believe that the Mexican overlooked several clear-cut decisions.
The FRMF are namely frustrated about ‘two penalties not whistled for Morocco in the first period’. Both decisions by Ramos raised eyebrows, with the African side feeling that they would have taken a 2-1 lead into the half-time break with another referee in charge.
