Most cancer patients receiving end-of-life care report same five

Stage 4 cancer is diagnosed when the disease has spread from where it started to at least one other body organ.

The organisation OPA explains: “Some people die from cancer fairly quickly, especially if there were unexpected complications or the cancer was very severe.

“In other cases, it can take months or years. However, as cancer grows or spreads, it will start to impact multiple organs and the essential bodily processes they perform.”

Can stage 4 cancer be survived?

Though the overall prognosis of Stage 4 cancer is poor, many patients go on to live for years after diagnosis.