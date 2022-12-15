Mother and two children, aged four and six, killed in Kettering





A muder investigation has been launched after a woman and two children were found at an address in Kettering this morning. Police were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am today where they discovered a woman and two children – understood to be a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl. Paramedics desperately attempted to treat them but the woman died at the scene while the two children died after being taken to hospital.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said: “A murder investigation has been launched in Kettering following the death of a woman and two children. “Police officers were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am today (December 15) where a woman and two children – a boy understood to be aged 6, and a girl understood to be aged 4, were found with serious injuries. “Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital. “A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. At this time, officers are not seeking anyone else.”

Local Policing Area Commander – Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children. “The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody however anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. “We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.” Post mortem examinations will be taking place in coming days to determine the cause of death.

Officers have arrested a 52-year-old man and are not looking for anyone else at this time, a spokesperson confirmed. Police officers will be patrolling nearby streets for the rest of the day to offer “reassurance” to residents.