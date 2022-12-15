Moving on up: The biggest ranking movers in American tennis in

Ashlyn Krueger: +354, No. 532 to No. 178

One-half of the 2021 US Open girls’ doubles champions with Robin Montgomery, the 6-foot-1, 18-year-old Kreuger had a strong first full pro season in 2022.

She won her first USTA Pro Circuit title, a W60 event in Evansville, Ind., in July without losing a set, where she beat No. 3 seed Caroline Dolehide and former Top 100 players Victoria Duval and Sachia Vickery along the way. She also reached a W25 final in Sarasota, Fla. in March, and six other USTA Pro Circuit quarterfinals.

At WTA level, Krueger received a wild card for both the Miami Open and the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, and successfully qualified for the US Open. In New York, she won a set against former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in an impressive Round 1 showing. In addition, she and Mandlik reached the doubles final of the WTA 125 event in Tampico, Mexico in October.