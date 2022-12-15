MSP M&A: ITS Acquires Granite Computer Solutions – ChannelE2E:

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) has acquired managed service provider (MSP) Granite Computer Solutions, Inc. (GCS). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal officially closed on July 8, 2022.



ITS Acquires GCS

ITS, founded in 2003, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has 179 employees listed on LinkedIn. ITS’ areas of expertise include phone systems, managed computer service provider, disaster recovery for businesses, IT consulting, Microsoft SBS installation and maintenance, hardware upgrade, computer virtualization, cloud computing, distributed file collaboration, data recovery, cybersecurity and IT support.

GCS, founded in 1990, is based in Tempe, Arizona. GCS’s areas of expertise include network administration, managed IT services, server repairs and ugrades, backup and disaster recovery, workstation repairs and upgrades, security and virus protection, email, internet connectivity, cloud services, copier, scanner and printer support and consulting.

The partnership will enable the companies to deliver a wider range of enterprise-level services to local businesses in Tempe, Arizona.

ITS Acquires GCS: Executive Insight

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, commented on the news:

“Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) welcomes the team from Granite Computer Solutions (GCS). GCS has cultivated a talented team and will help ITS strengthen our presence in the Phoenix area as we accelerate growth and value creation for our client base.”

Chris Piraino, CEO, GCS, added: