Mum dies after being given cancer diagnosis on the day she gave





A new mum who was tragically given a breast cancer diagnosis the same day she gave birth to her daughter has died just 19 months later. Karyn Love, from Brisbane, Australia, was told she had weeks to live on the day she welcomed her daughter Billi into the world. But Karyn exceeded doctor’s expectations, as she held on for 19 months before she passed away this year.

Her family announced the loss on Instagram alongside a touching tribute tribute to her as they confirmed a “life celebration ceremony” will be held in her memory. The tribute read: “Karyn Louise Love. 1983 – 2022. Smile for me, I am free. “Thank you for all your love and kindness throughout my journey, I will remember you.” Karyn, 39, announced she was sick while pregnant with her daughter, Billi, announcing she was fearing for her unborn baby’s life at the time.

At 29 weeks pregnant she was then rushed to hospital with severe backpain, reports news.com.au. A friend wrote on a GoFundMe campaign: “She was told she needed an emergency caesarian immediately otherwise she and her baby may not make it. “An hour after Billi was born Karyn was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer that had spread to her liver, bones and optic nerve. “She sat for endless hours in NICU giving Billi healing skin-on-skin time. She couldn‘t wait to bring her home and mother her the way she had always dreamt.” READ MORE: Prince Harry is ‘exploiting the Royal Family’

Karyn also took to Instagram on her daughter’s first birthday, saying she was happy to be alive to mark the happy milestone. She wrote: “What an honour it is to celebrate my daughter’s birthday and a year of life,” she wrote on Instagram about the special day. “Love has been my secret weapon of choice. The love I have for my daughter. The love I have for my own life. The love the greater community has poured into our life. The love I have for my cancer. “I have always been a believer that you need to feel to heal and I have definitely felt pain and sadness and I have also felt joy and pure presence. And that is something we all desire. To be present and live a life of gratitude. Life is a gift and I receive this gift with open arms.”