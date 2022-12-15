NCIS crossover to feature Gibbs nod as new details of historic

Sadly, this means there aren’t any future NCIS appearances in the pipeline for now, but fans will be hoping to get a good reference to him in the crossover.

Meanwhile, a number of the show’s stars have been sharing snaps from behind the scenes to social media from the historic event.

Although Wilmer Valderrama sparked concern when he and the crew posed alongside a body bag in one snap.

NCIS season 20 returns to CBS on Monday, January 9 in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.