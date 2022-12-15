Need More Duttons? Here’s How to Watch ‘1923’

As Yellowstone Season Five heats up with new and returning foes for the Dutton family, the cowboy drama is about head back in time to explain how the fight for this particular plot of Montana land began. Titled 1923, the prequel series follows the 1883—chronicling the history of the Dutton family ranch from generation to generation. John Dutton’s ancestors, Jacob and Cara Dutton, will be played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the miniseries, alongside Timothy Dalton, James Badge Dale, Michelle Randolph, and Game of Thrones‘s Jerome Flynn.

The new series “introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount . Saddle up, because it’s about to get rough out in Paradise Valley.

When and Where Does 1923 Premiere?

The first episode of 1923 will premiere Sunday, December 18, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. Much like Yellowstone’s other prequel, 1883, the spinoff series will run alongside Yellowstone Season Five, but it will only be available to watch on the streaming service. The first episode of 1923 will debut on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 18, following the latest episode of Yellowstone at 8 p.m. ET—but the remaining episodes will be streamed weekly on Paramount+. The series will also take a break after the premiere for the holiday season, with new episodes returning on January 1, 2023.

Where Can I Get Caught Up on Yellowstone?

This is where it gets tricky. For some reason, Yellowstone Seasons One through Four are only available to stream on Peacock. Season Five, is only available to stream on the Paramount Network app with a cable-subscription login. Meanwhile, the spinoff shows 1883 and 1923 will only be available to Paramount+ subscribers. Paramount+ is also home to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, including Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, but both series exist outside of the Yellowstone universe of shows. A bit confusing—but hopefully we helped.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found at CBR, Spin, Insider, and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.