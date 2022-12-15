Netflix Cancels Another Sapphic Series – This Time, It’s ‘Warrior

Unfortunately, another sapphic show has been canceled before its time.

The Netflix fantasy-action series Warrior Nun has been canceled after just two seasons at the streamer. The YA series had developed a cult following and is one of Netflix’s best-scored shows according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The YA series follows Ava Silva, a young queer woman who wakes up in a morgue to discover that she’s in possession of “The Halo,” a magical artifact with resurrection powers. She meets up with Sister Beatrice, a martial arts expert and warrior nun.

The second season of the show did really well, spending plenty of time in Netflix’s top 10 list and receiving a 99% Fresh audience score from Rotten Tomatoes, the highest of any Netflix original show.

The romance between Beatrice and Ava (called Avatrice by fans) was just starting to really take off when the show was canceled. At the end of the latest season, Ava finally told Beatrice that she loves her before being pulled into an interdimensional portal.

While representation has been getting better in a lot of ways on TV for queer romances, sapphic love stories seem to keep on getting cut short. This year alone, the CW’s Batwoman and Naomi – both which focused on queer Black leads – Amazon’s The Wilds and Paper Girls, HBO’s Gentleman Jack, and Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club and First Kill were all canceled.

Sapphic fans have even begun making memes about how quickly Netflix seems to cancel all of its shows that feature queer women’s romances. In the last several years, other shows with main queer women like One Day At a Time, Glow, Everything Sucks!, and I Am Not Okay With This have also been canceled after just a few seasons.

Fans are also calling for other networks to pick up the series now that Netflix has canceled it using the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun.

In fact, even the show’s showrunner has used it. “We have the best fans,” Simon Barry tweeted. “Thank you for standing up and fighting for Warrior Nun – #SaveWarriorNun in this life or the next!”

RELATED: 13 LGBTQ+ TV Shows We Loved That Only Lasted One Season