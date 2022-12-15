Netflix Gives Money Back to Advertisers After Lackluster First

It looks like Netflix‘s ad-supported tier is not bringing in the numbers the company thought it would. According to five agency executives, the streaming platform is now allowing advertisers to take back their money for advertisements that have not yet run, and the company’s stock has dropped nearly 10% as of today, per Digiday.

While Netflix CEO Reed Hastings initially shot down any chance of the streamer hosting ads, he had a change of tune when the company reported its first subscriber loss in over a decade last spring. As a way to presumably combat the loss, the company implemented an ad-supported tier last month, which costs $6.99 per month, as opposed to ad-free plan, which costs $9.99 per month.

However, the new feature seems to be having a slow start as the streaming platform, in some cases, has only delivered roughly 80% of the advertising audience they had expected, per Digiday.

“They can’t deliver. They don’t have enough inventory to deliver. So they’re literally giving the money back,” one agency executive told the outlet.

The company is using a “pay by delivery” structure, where advertisers only put up the money for viewers they reach, while anything unspent is given back to them at the end of the quarter, Digiday reports. Another agency executive added that advertisers were pushing to have the money back now so that they “could spend it in the critical holiday time period,” something Netflix agreed to do.

Meanwhile, others, who are hopeful that viewership will continue to grow, have opted to push their ads to the first quarter of 2023. A third agency executive told Digiday, “There have been several ways they have approached missing delivery targets, and clients want resolution in different ways. Not everyone wants cash back at the end of a fiscal year.”

Well, Netflix, it looks like you’re going to have to come up with something interesting for that ad-supported plan. Or, continue to feel the wrath of plummeting stocks.

Decider has reached out to Netflix for a comment.