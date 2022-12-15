Neville Southall reunited with 13-year-old from Michael Owen

Former Wales and Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall prompted a moment of nostalgia on Thursday as he posted on Twitter that he had caught up with Jamie, the teenage goalkeeper that went viral in a clip from Michael Owen Soccer Skills show in 1999. After Owen’s stunning goal for England against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, he began teaching budding players through his programme, but it was most fondly remembered for Southall’s sarcastic comment to the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid man.

The former Wales stopper was tasked with coaching young goalkeepers, including Jamie, as they attempted to keep Owen – at the peak of his powers – at bay. Owen was two years away from winning the Ballon d’Or at the time, but did not take it easy on the teenage goalkeepers as he rounded Jamie and laughed as he put the ball into an empty net.

Owen then nutmegged Jamie to score, before his next couple of attempts were thwarted. Owen later then put an effort under the goalkeeper and then turned and celebrated, shouting “get in there” before Southall responded bluntly: “Well done, he’s 13.”

The conversation has been viewed millions of times online as Southall’s phrase has become iconic, and the Welshman met up with Jamie once more 23 years later as he posted a photo of the two of them together. “Look who I bumped into today,” Southall tweeted. “‘Well done, he’s 13’ It’s Jamie from the Michael Owen Soccer Skills video.”