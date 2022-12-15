New building work falls by 20% further fuelling housing crisis





The rising price of materials and the increased cost of carrying out construction work are shaking the industry to its core. With fewer new builds going ahead the housing deficit behind the housing crisis is only set to widen. And with house prices and private rents higher than ever, many more run the risk of homelessness this winter.

Between July and September this year, the number of dwellings on which building work had started was down by 19 percent on the previous quarter, according to building control figures compiled by the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities (DLHC). During the same period, four percent fewer residential buildings were completed compared to between April and June. Accepted planning permission applications for residential properties also fell by 12 percent in the year to September – the total number of grants at its lowest since 2016. The crisis in the construction industry goes hand-in-hand with the country’s housing crisis, the consequences of which will only increase in severity throughout the winter.

Many factors are to blame for the country’s housing crisis, but most experts agree that too few new houses being built is chief among them. According to the DLHC, 232,820 dwellings were added to England’s housing stock between 2021 and 2022. Although this represents a 10 percent increase on the previous year’s total, it remains far below the 340,000 new homes a year deemed necessary by the National Housing Federation. The figure also lags behind the 2019 Conservative Party Manifesto pledge to build a further 300,000 new houses a year – an annual target seemingly destined to be scrapped entirely. In early December, Levelling-Up secretary Michael Gove confirmed mandatory housebuilding benchmark legislation would be removed from the Government’s Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, after 60 Conservative MPs called for it to be amended. In a letter to the House of Commons, Mr Gove stated that going forward it “will be up to local authorities, working with their communities, to determine how many homes can actually be built.”