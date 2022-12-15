New Strep A medicines announced as antibiotic demand soars in UK





The Government has announced that it will make three new medicines for Strep A available as demand for treatment for the disease has surged, putting pressure on antibiotic supplies. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSE) issued what is known as a Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) for three penicillin medicines on Thursday – a standard procedure, used to manage temporary and potential medicine supply issues.

DHSE has stressed that they are a safe and effective way to ensure medicines are kept available for everyone in need. It also claims they save time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers. The order will let pharmacists legally supply the specified alternative medicines – in this case penicillin – while getting rid of the need for the patient to return to the prescriber. This reportedly saves time in GP practices and removes the inconvenience for patients. Normally, when a patient presents a prescription, pharmacists by law can only supply what is on the prescription. If the medicine isn’t available, the patient has to go back to the GP to get a new prescription for an alternative treatment. This comes as demand for penicillin has skyrocketed in recent weeks because it is used to treat Strep A and scarlet fever. Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria, also known as Group A Streptococcus, causes scarlet fever and are found on the skin and in the throat.

For this reason, some pharmacists are reportedly experiencing temporary and localised supply shortages and may not have the specific information listed on people’s prescriptions. In fact, pharmacists have warned that drug shortages due to boosted demand for penicillin and amoxicillin has got so high in recent days that one prescriber is “completely out of certain antibiotics” and is “having to turn unwell children away”. Minister of State for Health Will Quince said: “The increased demand for the antibiotics prescribed to treat Strep A has meant some pharmacists have been unable to supply the medicine shown on the prescription. “These Serious Shortage Protocols will allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of penicillin, which will make things easier for them, patients, and GPs. We are taking decisive action to address these temporary issues and improve access to these medicines by continuing to work with manufacturers and wholesalers to speed up deliveries, bring forward stock they have to help ensure it gets to where it’s needed, and boost supply to meet demand as quickly as possible.”

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed an out-of-season increase in scarlet fever and Strep A infections in the UK. However, there has so far been no evidence which indicates that there is a new strain. Instead, it is thought that the surging cases are likely being caused by high amounts of circulating bacteria and more social mixing following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Some 15 children have now died in recent months from a severe form of Strep A illness. Amid the reported shortage, parents have faced a “nightmare” trying to get hold of antibiotics for their poorly children. Zeshan Rehmani, an advanced clinical practice pharmacist and director of Manchester Pharmacy and Health Clinic, told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s like a boiling pot and it’s been ongoing for a number of months. This situation with antibiotics is the straw that broke the camel’s back. “We can’t keep going on like this, we will see increased mortality in children and adults. Today, I’m struggling to get any antibiotics but there’s so many patients coming in. I had a young girl who was autistic, five years old, come into my pharmacy with a Strep A throat infection and we haven’t got the antibiotics in. Her father is now going from pharmacy to pharmacy to find the right antibiotics for his daughter.”

Some GPs have also been issuing paper prescriptions to parents, which allows them the flexibility to 'shop around' – or – find a pharmacy that has enough stocks. The latest announcement also comes after the Government insisted that there is in fact no shortage of treatments for the horrific disease. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Commons during PMQs: "[Strep A] can be treated appropriately with antibiotics, there are no current shortages … and there are well-established procedures to ensure that remains the case." But the shortage is not impacting everyone, with a number of national chains claiming they still have stocks of the drugs. A Boots pharmacy spokesperson said: "There is enough amoxicillin suspension, penicillin suspension and related antibiotics across the UK, and availability at Boots pharmacies is generally very good. "There are a very small number stores waiting for stock; our online Prescription Stock Checker helps you to find the closest Boots to you that has the medicines you need."






