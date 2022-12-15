New York barring the sale of dog, cats and rabbits at pet stores

ALBANY — New York is banning pet stores from selling cats, dogs, and rabbits.

Gov. Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law aimed at cracking down on high-volume breeding facilities, known as puppy mills, that have a reputation for poor living conditions, animal abuse, and often produce animals with health issues.

“Shutting down the abhorrent puppy mill pipeline that has long funneled sick and dying animals to New York State pet stores will go a long way in shutting down puppy mills nationwide,” said sponsor Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (D-Manahattan). “Animals endure horrific abuse inside these cruel breeding factories, producing offspring that are genetically damaged and chronically ill.

(Shutterstock)

“The signing of this law sends a message that New York State will prioritize the humane treatment of animals over the financial interests of a barbaric industry that inflicts pain on animals and consumers alike,” she added.

Individual breeders will not be impacted by the ban and supporters argue that most retail stores make the bulk of their money on merchandise and other items anyway.

In addition to barring the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits at about 80 stores, the measure would also authorize space in the stores to showcase pets for adoption from shelters and humane organizations.

“Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills,” said bill sponsor Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens). “My thanks to Gov. Hochul for standing up for the voiceless loving animals who are members of our families and deserve the respect we’ve shown them today.”

The new law will, which will take effect in one year, also bar previously licensed pet deal­ers from applying for nonprofit status to prevent “puppy-laundering,” when groups misrepresent puppy mill pets as “rescues.”

California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland and Washington have similar laws already on the books.