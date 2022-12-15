Next James Bond odds – Henry Cavill leapfrogs the 007 frontrunner

Henry Cavill’s future in major Hollywood franchises has been a rollercoaster ride for his fans over the last few weeks. Less than two months ago, he cameoed as his Superman in the Black Adam end credits scene before teasing a big comeback for his Man of Steel on social media. A few days later, the 39-year-old announced he would be leaving The Witcher after the third season of the Netflix fantasy, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him as Geralt. Speculation was rife the reason was he would be too busy with future DC projects, while hopes he would finally play James Bond seemed to go up in smoke, until now.

Cavill has announced he’s been dropped as Superman by new DC boss James Gunn, who has taken over the franchise and is planning to make a movie about a younger Clark Kent with a new star. The Hollywood A-lister admitted it wasn’t easy to announce the “sad news” and thanked fans who he would “mourn” alongside. Yet now that the 39-year-old has left The Witcher and Superman behind him, he’s suddenly freed up to be cast as the next James Bond.

The actor was in his early twenties when he made the final two with Daniel Craig during the 2005 Casino Royale auditions. Since then he’s not shied away from admitting he’d love to take on 007 in the future. And considering the role is now vacant and he’s around the same age the outgoing star was when he left the role, suddenly it’s all seeming much more likely.