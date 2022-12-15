Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Nope’ Debut and ‘Yellowstone’ Library

Peacock has ridden its way back to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart with two western-themed titles. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the streaming service earned the No. 8 spot on the overall programs list with “Yellowstone.” The drama, which premiered its fifth season on Nov. 13, recorded 643 million minutes viewed.

While the current season airs exclusively on Paramount network, seasons 1-4 are available for streaming on Peacock. NBCUniversal picked up the series for the streaming service in 2020 in an exclusive licensing deal with ViacomCBS.

“Nope,” which landed on Peacock on Nov. 18 following its theatrical run, also cracked the movies chart at No. 7 with 274 million minutes viewed. Hailing from creator Jordan Peele, the film collected more than $100 million at the domestic box office after three weeks in theaters. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the horror flick as siblings who run a California horse ranch that discover something both exciting and dangerous in the skies above. At the same time, the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious phenomenon.

In other news, “The Crown” continues to lead the overall streaming chart for the second week. Despite a 22% drop from the opening week of its fifth season – which debuted on Nov. 9 – on Netflix with nearly 1.78 billion minutes viewed.

In its fifth installment, the British royal drama picks up with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping into the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki starred as Prince Charles and Princess Diana as the series explores the scandalous divorce of the two figures.

Netflix’s “Dead to Me” entered the rankings in second place with 1.39 billion minutes viewed following the show’s Season 3 premiere on Nov. 17. In the final season, Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate reunite as the two unlikely best friends Judy and Jen as they navigate an unplanned pregnancy and cancer diagnosis.

“Manifest” viewing dropped 40% this week, putting the show in third place after two consecutive weeks at No. 1. The show earned 1.28 billion minutes viewed after Netflix released the first half of the show’s fourth and final season, which landed on Nov. 4. As previously reported, the series, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in 2018 before it was saved by Netflix. Seasons 1-3 of the fantasy drama were added to Netflix during the summer of 2021.

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” another Netflix pick up, sat at No. 4 on the overall streaming chart and No. 1 on the movies list. After premiering on the streamer on Nov. 12, the film raked in 1.09 billion viewing minutes in its first full week of availability on the service. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, the film adaptation of the popular novel of the same name opened to $17.3 million at the box office in its first weekend, a better than expected start for the film. The movie follows Kya (Edgar-Jones), who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes and becomes a suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from the nearby town.

A newcomer on the chart, “1899” made its debut at No. 5 with 925 million minutes viewed. The limited series, which premiered on Nov. 17, follows the mysterious events that change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, and the mind-bending riddle that ensues for the bewildered passengers. Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann star.

Also appearing on the chart for the first time is “Slumberland.” The Netflix title earned 651 million minutes viewed in its first full week of availability. Starring Jason Momoa, the family film follows a larger-than-life outlaw and a daring young orphan as they journey through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (642 million) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (639 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Nov. 14-20 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.