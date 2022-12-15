No sex drive ruining your relationship? Full Guide

Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links.

If you’ve lost your sex drive, then you may want to know that you’re not alone! All too often people are either naturally with a lower sex drive or have found with age or circumstances their sex drive is lower than other people. This is a difficult thing to realize, especially if you’re trying to have a deeply intimate relationship with someone.

Today you’ll find the top products to help you with your low sex drive, so that you can rest easier knowing that you have a supplement that will release tension, ease your mind, and start to help increase sex drive with proper use within a few short weeks:

Elm Performance Enhancer Penguin Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Everest Delta 8 Gummies Planet Delta Gummies

What is the cause of no sex drive in a relationship?

There are many reasons to having no sex drive in a relationship and their varied from health problems to stress, to other age-related issues. It could also be an issue with how connected you feel with your partner or not.

Some people just have a lower sex drive, which is also known as lowered libido, from the onset while other people have a higher sex drive. Here are some other possible causes for no sex drive:

Medications

There are many prescription medications that interfere with your natural sexual desire. This includes some SSRIs, antihistamines, heart medication, and some hormone birth control options. While the list continues to grow in which medications cause people to have no sex drive, those are the top ones that most people notice have changed their desire to have intercourse.

Hormone Changes

Often times when someone says hormone changes are causing an issue with sex drive, you think of a woman but the truth is both men and women have issues with hormone changes as they age. This will cause an issue with having no sex drive or a lowered libido. Having your doctor run tests for current hormone levels will help you know where your current levels are and if this is something that impacts your situation or not.

Stressful Lifestyle

Many people are living a stressful lifestyle these days! From work to kids, moving, family and friends or illness, these are all stressful things that people are trying to cope with. Whether you’re suffering from chronic stress due to lifestyle changes, or a situation that’s working itself out, this can cause major issues with your sex drive.

As you can see, there are a few major and minor reasons for your diminished sex drive. There are many emotional, mental, and physical reasons why your relationship may be suffering from a lack of sex, but that’s doesn’t mean you can’t fix it!

The list of the best products to help increase sex drive featured in this article is an excellent place to start! You will love that there are a variety of options and ways to get your sex drive back up and love life in order.

The biggest thing to remember is that your sex drive may fluctuate naturally throughout the path of life you’re one. This is completely normal and nothing to be ashamed about. The fact that you’re reading this means that you want to find a way to fix this so that you’re not constantly suffering from low or no sex drive.

If you’re on a contraceptive such as the pill or some other form or birth control, you may find that it’s messing with your sex drive, too! The key is to read this, learn more about what may be the cause, have a chat with your doctor, and then try one of the sex drive booster options that are featured here today.

How does Working Out Help Improve Sex Drive?

Aerobic exercises are one of the best options that can help improve the blood flow to your genital region, which is why you should try to use exercise as a main natural form to increase sex drive in your relationship.

Cardio is another good workout that helps reduce stress and anxiety so that you can improve your sex drive if it’s caused by increased stress. This is an easy option for those who don’t want to go to a gym. Aerobic and cardio exercises can be found on YouTube easily. This means with just a short daily cardio or aerobic exercise routine combined with a sex drive booster, you will start to see your sex life improve substantially.

How Does Lack of Physical Intimacy Impact Your Relationship?

Again, this is one of those things that varies, but there are some consistent ways that lack of physical intimacy can impact your relationship negatively. For example, you may be embarrassed or frustrated with yourself and then try to mentally beat yourself up about having no sex even though you truly love your partner.

You may have a desire to pull away from the relationship figuring that your partner should have relations with someone who has a sex drive. There is an emotional factor that can play a toll on your mind and relationship when one of the people in the relationship has no sex drive.

This is more negative when one partner has a high sex drive and the other has no sex drive. The key is to keep communication open and be honest about how you feel so that your partner can be more supportive in ways that may help you and them connect better.

Can a relationship last long without sex?

There is not a one-size-fits all answer to this question of whether a relationship can last without sex or not. Some people have been able to live a long fulfilled life together without sexual relations while others have a hard time without sex. The key is to use the tips below to help better your relationship and understand how important (or not) sex is in your current relationship.

Tips to Not Let No Sex Drive Destroy Your Relationship

If your relationship is having a hard time due to the lack of sex drive, have no fear! The tips below will help you overcome this hurdle together and do your best to make the most out of the situation.

Talk More Openly

It’s imperative that you learn to be more open about how you feel and that you make your partner feel comfortable about sharing how they feel, too! This can be about anything in the relationship, but most importantly about the no physical intimacy.

This has to be a discussion because it does matter if this is something that you both want to live with, work through or give up on. The reason is, if you’re both not clear on how to handle this lack of sex in the relationship, or you’re not on the same page, then it will make your living situation difficult to cope handle. You’ll have more stress and possibly lots of arguing.

Handle the Stress

Every relationship and person has stressors! Being an adult is hard, having a relationship is hard, if you also have children then it’s even harder. From work to your love life and household life, family and so forth, there are many factors that go into causing stress in a person’s life.

It’s important to address the stressors and have a discussion about options to get the stress out. This way you can be in a better head space to handle the no sex drive issue. Things like yoga or meditation, or going to the gym or talking a walk outside are a few ways people try to manage their stress.

Just Forget About Sex

For now, you could forget about having sex. Just take it off the menu, after having a discussion with your partner that is. Maybe you can go without sex then and just do things like flirt or make out to have some sort of connection without actual intercourse.

The key is to have open communication with your partner so that you can determine what the best route is for this. You both will need to discuss options that help alleviate stress while you try to figure out if you can even increase your sex drive with options.

Get up and Move

It was mentioned to get moving as a means to reduce stress, but did you know doing some sort of physical activity together can help replace the issue with no sex. You see, moving together doing cardio, running, hiking, or some other activity you both enjoy can be a wonderful way to connect intimately without having to stress over the concept of having no sex in the relationship.

Get Crafty

Another idea to help your relationship thrive when all else fails, is to get crafty! Let your creative juices flow together. Make home décor, or maybe create some new thing that you can sell to make a side income together. Do anything together to just get your creative mind flowing so that you get that connection feeling in another healthy way.

Get Some Help with Sex Drive

Last on this list of ideas is to just get some help with your sex drive. Use one of the sex drive boosters listed below to garner up more libido within your life. From gummies to capsules, and performance enhancers or CBD products, you can easily find an option that will help ease tension and work to improve your sex drive within a few weeks of proper usage.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This sexual performance enhancer will help you improve your sex drive so that you can feel more connected in your relationship again. There is a female and men blend so that you can find the option that works best for you.

This dietary supplement is an excellent way to help improve your sex life without having to carry around pills or something that you have to take right before the “act”. This is something that will help with overall sexual performance because of the ingredients like tongkat ali, muira puama, ginseng and more.

The ingredient, muira puama, is a bush that grows in the region of the world called the Amazons. This wood root is used to make a variety of medicine for healthy people. It has been proven to help with joint pain and menstrual disorders.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Delicious and opposed to other CBD products on the market, these gummy worms are coated in a mix of sweet and sour sugar crystals. If you’re a fan of sour candy, this is the treat for you! Each tub has 30 gummies, everyone with a 10mg shot of CBD isolate.

As of late, there have been a lot of false rumors and myths surrounding Cannabidiol (CBD for short). Even though it originates from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC does, the two chemical compounds are nothing alike.

CBD is processed through the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which consists of a series of receptors designed specifically to process CBD. The ECS interacts with the body’s other major systems, making use of CBD in its interactions.

Penguin CBD never cuts corners when it comes to quality. This brand ensures that every product is made with only the finest hemp, straight from Oregon farms. There are no shortcuts taken here – meaning no chemical fertilizers or pesticides are used anywhere in the process.

Image courtesy Everest

At Everest, you’ll only find the best Delta-8 THC gummies made with vegan ingredients, non-GMO hemp grown in America. With 20mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy and 30 in a container, you can select your favorite Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, or Peach flavor.

Image courtesy Planet Delta

These CBD gummies are vegan and organic, containing Delta 8 THC. Each individual gummy has 15-20mg of Delta 8 THC, for a total of 30 per jar in assorted flavors.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp compound that helps relieve anxiety, stress and promotes relaxation. The chemical structure of Delta-8 THC is similar to delta-9 THC with the exception of the double bond location on the chain of atoms. Delta-8THC comes from hemp but has fewer side effects than delta 9 THC which originates from marijuana.