No Tank You: “It Will Weaken the Norwegian Defense’s Reputation”

Others must take the brunt of it

“From a Finnish perspective, it is a strange decision to make. Finnish defense forces are dedicated to defending the entire country. That also means that if Norway lacks the ability to counter-attack – which usually requires several troops and is more dangerous than defending their own positions – others must take the brunt of it,” says Heggblom.

And these “others”, he believes will be Finnish and Swedish soldiers.

“It is difficult to see that this will lead to anything else than Finnish and Swedish sons and daughters dying on the front line to protect the civilian population in Finnmark. And that raises an issue I have not seen covered in the Norwegian debate,” Heggblom states.

He has no doubts that Norway must replace the 40 outdated tanks the Armed Forces have today.

Sticking to the plan

The price tag reads NOK 19,3 million and the choice is between German or South Korean tanks.

The purchase is enshrined in the political platform which was negotiated at Hurdal last fall by the Labor/Center government. Incidentally, it was Erna Solberg’s (Right) government that facilitated the purchase of the new tanks.

It must also be said that Eirik Kristoffersen in 2019, then Chief of the Army, supported the purchase.

Despite the new recommendation from Chief of Defense Kristoffersen, Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram (Center) is adamant that the government is planning for the acquisition of tanks.

“The process is in line with the progress plan that has been laid out,” says Gram to the National Defense Magazine – Norway

At the same time, the Minister of Defense adds that the government “will have a continued dialogue with the Chief of Defense in regard to his recommendations connected to the procurement.”