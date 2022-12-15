Norway May Deliver the Last Hike as Economy Ebbs

Norway’s central bank is poised to raise its key interest rate for the eighth time on Thursday in what could be the last increase in borrowing costs for the Nordic country teetering on the brink of a recession.

All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Norges Bank to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, the highest level since the financial crisis. Investors will likely zero in on the outlook to see if policy makers are backtracking from their planned increase “to around 3% in the course of winter,” projected in September.