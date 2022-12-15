Categories
UK

Norway’s Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further


MT Newswires 2022

Norway's Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further

All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA

Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA

Sales 2022 210 B
21 507 M
21 507 M
Net income 2022 26 564 M
2 726 M
2 726 M
Net cash 2022 258 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 144 B
14 750 M
14 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 64,9%


Duration :


Period :

Norway's Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further

Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Norway's Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further

Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 70,26 NOK
Average target price 73,29 NOK
Spread / Average Target 4,31%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.