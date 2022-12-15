Norway’s Norsk Hydro to Boost Low-Carbon Product Sales, Further

|
|All news about NORSK HYDRO ASA
|Analyst Recommendations on NORSK HYDRO ASA
|Sales 2022
|
210 B
21 507 M
21 507 M
|Net income 2022
|
26 564 M
2 726 M
2 726 M
|Net cash 2022
|
258 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,43x
|Yield 2022
|11,8%
|Capitalization
|
144 B
14 750 M
14 750 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,68x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,74x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 000
|Free-Float
|64,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|70,26 NOK
|Average target price
|73,29 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|4,31%
