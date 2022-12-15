Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has fallen 2.06%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is down Thursday morning, with the stock decreasing -2.06% in pre-market trading to 14.77.
NCLH’s short-term technical score of 50 indicates that the stock has traded as bullishly as over the last month than 50% of stocks on the market. In the Travel Services industry, which ranks 53 out of 146 industries, NCLH ranks higher than 35% of stocks.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has fallen 15.61% over the past month, closing at $16.40 on November 17. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $15.03 and as high as $17.05. NCLH has an average analyst recommendation of Buy. The company has an average price target of $21.33.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a Long-Term Technical rank of 74. This means that trading over the last 200 trading days has placed the company in the upper half of stocks with 26% of the market scoring higher. In the Travel Services industry which is number 73 by this metric, NCLH ranks better than 73% of stocks.
Important Dates for Investors in NCLH:
-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set to release earnings on 2/6/2023. Over the last 12 months, the company has reported EPS of $-8.37.
-We do not have a set dividend date for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd at this time.
