Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

A Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was reportedly robbed of mobile phone, credit card and driving licence on Monday evening while he was riding through Delhi road in Ludhiana.

21-year-old Espen Lilleengen, a resident of Jessheim in Norway, reached Ludhiana on Monday. He was reportedly talking on his phone when some bike-borne miscreants came and snatched his phone. He also tried to chase snatchers but they vanished right away after committing the offense.

A nearby resident, Madhurrendra Kumar Pandey, came forward for Espen’s help and informed police. He has also provided accommodation to him till the police recover his belongings, as per reports.

Panday, who got an FIR filed on Espen’s behalf, said the foreign native was roaming around distressed in front of his office. Upon being asked about reason of uneasiness, Espen narrated his ordeal to him.

Pandey later got an FIR registered at Moti Nagar police station.

Cops said they have formed different teams to trace the miscreants.

Espen is a college student fromNorway and he started world tour six months ago. He had already visited 23 countries so far. He is set to wind up his tour in next three months after reaching Vietnam.