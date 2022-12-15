NYCFC announce 2023 preseason schedule

New York City FC announced the club’s 2023 preseason schedule earlier today — consider it the appeteaser that is meant to hold us over while we wait for the full 2023 MLS season schedule to be released at some point next week.

In the meantime: NYCFC will travel to Florida for a friendly with Minnesota United on Wednesday, January 18, then will return to New York before decamping for California for almost four weeks of sun-kissed soccer. NYCFC will play friendlies against San Jose Earthquakes, LAFC, LA Galaxy, and San Diego Loyal, as well as take part in the Coachella Valley Invitational and play expansion side St. Louis CITY SC and Portland Timbers.

The club didn’t announce if any of the games will be televised or streamed.

This preseason feels civilized when compared to last year’s record-breaking travel schedule. In 2023, NYCFC will return to training after more than two comfortable months of vacation, and will take a short jaunt to Florida before settling down in California. Last year, New York City’s CONCACAF Champions League run forced the team to hold preseason in Florida, Mexico, Costa Rica, and California, and the circus started rolling just four weeks after winning the MLS Cup.

Let’s hope that this relaxed and rational schedule will set the team up for success.